Former Clemson QB reportedly gets workout with Texans
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:29 AM
Kelly Bryant went undrafted but still working towards his NFL dream
Kelly Bryant went undrafted but still working towards his NFL dream

Some interesting news to report today.

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant reportedly had a workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans are looking for some quarterback depth as they had a workout that included Bryant and former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

Bryant also had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals in August.

He threw for 2,215 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Missouri.

During his collegiate career at Clemson, he threw for 3338 yards with 16 touchdowns and ten interceptions to go with a 16-2 record as a starter.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
In-state athlete commits to Clemson football
In-state athlete commits to Clemson football
Former Clemson QB reportedly gets workout with Texans
Former Clemson QB reportedly gets workout with Texans
UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Kelly Bryant News
Top Clemson News of the Week