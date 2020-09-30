Former Clemson QB reportedly gets workout with Texans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Some interesting news to report today.

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant reportedly had a workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans are looking for some quarterback depth as they had a workout that included Bryant and former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

Bryant also had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals in August.

He threw for 2,215 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Missouri.

During his collegiate career at Clemson, he threw for 3338 yards with 16 touchdowns and ten interceptions to go with a 16-2 record as a starter.