Florida State releases statement on postponement of Clemson-FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson-Florida State game on Saturday has been postponed.

Florida State released the following statement on the breaking news.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

"We woke up this morning ready to play this game."



Mike Norvell speaks about the postponement of Clemson-Florida State: pic.twitter.com/h60rEBIKI1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2020