BREAKING

Florida State releases statement on postponement of Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:16 AM
Photo Credit: ACC Photo
Photo Credit: ACC Photo

The Clemson-Florida State game on Saturday has been postponed.

Florida State released the following statement on the breaking news.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson vs. Florida State game postponed
Clemson vs. Florida State game postponed
Florida State releases statement on postponement of Clemson-FSU
Florida State releases statement on postponement of Clemson-FSU
Twitter reacts to postponement of Clemson-FSU
Twitter reacts to postponement of Clemson-FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week