Deshaun Watson sued over 3 Instagram photos
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:11 AM
Standout quarterback Deshaun Watson just signed a $177 million contract extension with the Texans and now has a lawsuit filed against him.

Watsin is facing a lawsuit from freelance AP photographer Aaron M. Sprecher who claims the quarterback posted three images to his Instagram account without permission from the photographer.

"Defendant did not seek or obtain permission, authorization, or a license from plaintiff for the use of plaintiff's photographs," Sprecher's copyright infringement lawsuit states.

His attorney Kevin McCullough gave a statement to ABC13 with additional details.

"He and his licensing agency, AP, are always happy to license images to NFL players for personal uses such as this," McCullough said. "But as a freelancer, he can't allow players to just take photos without payment or even giving him proper credit, since this is how he earns his living. And no one can seriously dispute this. In fact, it is our understanding that the NFL has made this clear to players."

The attorney said his client felt like he had no choice but file this lawsuit.

"Since it has happened many times, he finally felt he had no choice but to retain our firm to help him resolve this matter. We think it is unfortunate that it came to this point, but we hope that the issue can get resolved quickly and amicably, as Mr. Sprecher certainly has no intention of making this simple matter any more contentious than necessary."

