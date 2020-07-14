Deshaun Watson not happy with his Madden 21 rating

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Obviously, there isn't a ton of sports to talk about at this moment. Let's go the video game route. For some diehard gamers, each release of Madden NFL is a huge deal as they get to play with their favorite football players. Each season Madden rates their players on various attributes, and that is how good they are in the game. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was not a fan of his overall rating of 86 which made him the eighth-best quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes (99), Russell Wilson (97), Drew Brees (93), Tom Brady (90), Aaron Rodgers (89), and Matt Ryan (87). Watson responded with a facepalm and a laughing emoji to Madden's official Twitter account.

C'mon Maddon programmers, I get your top five list, but you got to put Watson over 'Matty Ice' who registered just the 14th-best QBR last season.