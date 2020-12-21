Deshaun Watson becomes first Texans QB to be named to three Pro Bowls
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 21, Mon 19:19
Watson has played well despite his team's record in 2020 (Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl on Monday night, as announced by the NFL.

Watson has been selected to this third consecutive Pro Bowl (2018-2020), becoming the first quarterback in Texans history to record three Pro Bowl selections.

Despite his team's 4-10 record, he has been impressive, passing for 4,134 yards with 27 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions for a QBR of 72.2. He leads the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.76) while also ranking second in both passing yards (4,134) and passer rating (110.6).

The quarterbacks selected for the Pro Bowl were Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray.

In other Clemson news, DeAndre Hopkins and Grady Jarrett were also both named to the Pro Bowl. It was the fifth selection for Hopkins and the second for Jarrett.

