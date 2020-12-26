|
Clemson vs. Ohio State Sugar Bowl depth charts
|2020 Dec 26, Sat 15:43-
No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in less than a week in New Orleans (Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN).
It is a second-straight season where the two teams have met in the Playoffs after the Tigers rallied to a 29-23 win in the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal last year. Of note on Clemson's side of the depth chart released Saturday, Malcolm Greene is listed as a backup cornerback to reflect his increased role in the ACC Championship win. Also with the DBs, Nolan Turner is a listed starter but he will miss the first half next Friday due to a targeting foul in the second half against Notre Dame on Dec. 19. Compare the rosters below (click on links if on mobile):
Compare the rosters below (click on links if on mobile):
