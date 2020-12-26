Clemson vs. Ohio State Sugar Bowl depth charts
by - 2020 Dec 26, Sat 15:43
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne had monster second-half performances in the win over Ohio State last year.
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne had monster second-half performances in the win over Ohio State last year.

No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in less than a week in New Orleans (Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN).

It is a second-straight season where the two teams have met in the Playoffs after the Tigers rallied to a 29-23 win in the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal last year.

Of note on Clemson's side of the depth chart released Saturday, Malcolm Greene is listed as a backup cornerback to reflect his increased role in the ACC Championship win. Also with the DBs, Nolan Turner is a listed starter but he will miss the first half next Friday due to a targeting foul in the second half against Notre Dame on Dec. 19.

Compare the rosters below (click on links if on mobile):


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson vs. Ohio State Sugar Bowl depth charts
Clemson vs. Ohio State Sugar Bowl depth charts
Playing time breakdown: Tiger defense rotation still forming down stretch
Playing time breakdown: Tiger defense rotation still forming down stretch
Top in-state WR commits to Clemson
Top in-state WR commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week