Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
by - 2020 Dec 18, Fri 16:03
Clemson Athletics reported Friday a total of three individuals tested positive, two staff and one student-athlete, after completing 1,230 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Dec. 11 to Dec 17.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 22,080 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 222 positive results (168 athletes, 54 staff), 1.0% positive, and no hospitalizations.

It was confirmed Friday that the ACC Championship teams Clemson and Notre Dame had cleared testing in order to play Saturday afternoon in Charlotte (4 p.m./ABC).

Clemson men's basketball had a game postponed Saturday with rival South Carolina after COVID-19 positives were found in the Gamecocks program. The Tigers play next on Monday at noon at home versus Morehead State (ACCN).

Clemson women's basketball is set to host Notre Dame on Sunday (3 p.m./RSN).

