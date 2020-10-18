Clemson stays No. 1, Alabama gains ground in updated AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC’s run of three teams in the top-5 for the Associated Press Top-25 was short-lived as No. 5 UNC was tripped up in Tallahassee, 31-28, on Saturday.

On Clemson’s end, the No. 1 Tigers completely dominated Georgia Tech, 73-7, while No. 4 Notre Dame hung on at home versus Louisville (12-7).

With Alabama topping No. 3 Georgia by double-digits, they did gain a few of Clemson’s first-place votes and Ohio State's lone top vote for eight total, trailing Clemson's 54. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, Georgia dropped one and Ohio State is a top-5 team ahead of its season debut with Nebraska Saturday.

Miami is next best from the ACC (11), followed by North Carolina (14), Virginia Tech (19) and NC State (23).

AP Poll - 10/18

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Clemson (5-0) 1 ACC 1,542 (54)

2 Alabama (4-0) 2 SEC 1,494 (8)

3 Notre Dame (4-0) 4 ACC 1,337

4 Georgia (3-1) 3 SEC 1,300

5 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,223

6 Oklahoma State (3-0) 7 Big 12 1,137

7 Texas A&M (3-1) 11 SEC 1,054

8 Penn State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 1,033

9 Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,028

10 Florida (2-1) 10 SEC 942

11 Miami (FL) (4-1) 13 ACC 887

12 Brigham Young (5-0) 14 IA Independents 875

13 Oregon (0-0) 12 Pac-12 841

14 North Carolina (3-1) 5 ACC 677

14 Wisconsin (0-0) 16 Big Ten 677

16 SMU (5-0) 17 American Athletic 638

17 Iowa State (3-1) 20 Big 12 511

18 Michigan (0-0) 19 Big Ten 489

19 Virginia Tech (3-1) 23 ACC 411

20 Kansas State (3-1) 22 Big 12 399

21 Minnesota (0-0) 24 Big Ten 234

22 Marshall (4-0) Conference USA 227

23 North Carolina State (4-1) ACC 199

24 USC (0-0) 25 Pac-12 192

25 Coastal Carolina (4-0) Sun Belt 185

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1