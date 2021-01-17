Clemson safety using NCAA waiver to return

"Blessed to be a part of such a special program with special people here at Clemson. Excited for one last opportunity for one more season next year!" Turner posted.

Turner enrolled and redshirted in 2016 and has played over 1,500 snaps as a Tiger over 43 games.

He picked off a team-leading three passes this season with 49 tackles and graded the best of Clemson’s secondary in coverage (78.7; per Pro Football Focus).

With Turner's announcement, Clemson's entire starting group is set to return for 2021.