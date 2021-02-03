|
Clemson offensive lineman enters transfer portal
|2021 Feb 3, Wed 21:08-
Clemson offensive lineman
Kaleb Boateng is in the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.
Boateng redshirted as a freshman and played five snaps this season against Pittsburgh. He played 21 snaps over four games in his redshirt year. Boateng was a late addition to the 2019 class, as a consensus 3-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale High School (Fla.).
AL.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.
