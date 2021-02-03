Clemson offensive lineman enters transfer portal
by - 2021 Feb 3, Wed 21:08
Boateng's playing time was limited in two years on campus.
Boateng's playing time was limited in two years on campus.

Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng is in the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

Boateng redshirted as a freshman and played five snaps this season against Pittsburgh. He played 21 snaps over four games in his redshirt year.

Boateng was a late addition to the 2019 class, as a consensus 3-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale High School (Fla.).

AL.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

