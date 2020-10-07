Clemson accepting signs this week for ESPN's College GameDay show
by - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 4:28 PM
College GameDay won't host fans like usual but you can have a sign featured.
College GameDay won't host fans like usual but you can have a sign featured.

Clemson announced the following on signs for ESPN's College Gameday show this Saturday (9 a.m. to noon):

Interested in seeing your homemade sign on College GameDay?

Fans may drop off signs beginning Thursday, Oct. 7 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m and on Friday, Oct, 8 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the IPTAY Center located at 100 Avenue of Champions Clemson, South Carolina 29634

Clemson maintains full discretion in choosing which signs will be approved for placement.

