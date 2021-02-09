Clemson No. 2 in latest preseason ESPN ranking

Reigning champs Alabama are No. 1 (30.7), followed by Clemson (28.6), Oklahoma (28), Ohio State (25) and Oregon (24.2). Opener opponent Georgia is No. 6 (24.1) and the next Clemson foe is 43rd (Pittsburgh, 8.3). Miami is the next-highest out of the ACC at No. 8 (22.7).

Clemson ranked No. 3 preseason last year by SP+, which correctly projected the top-3 teams of Alabama (30.9) then Ohio State (29.7) and the ACC Tigers (27).

Clemson is one of three teams with projected top-10 units on offense (9) and defense (3), along with Alabama (No. 4 offense; No. 4 defense) and Oregon (No. 8 offense; No. 9 defense).