Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
|2020 Dec 12, Sat 17:28-
Clemson redshirt sophomore
Jake Venables shared on social media Saturday that an injury sustained against Virginia Tech last week will hold him out for the season.
"Unfortunately, due to a broken radius bone my season was cut short," Venables said. "I had a successful surgery this last week and I am looking forward to watching my brothers finish this season strong!" Venables ranks third on the team with 44 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks over nine games (four starts).
