BREAKING

Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
by - 2020 Dec 12, Sat 17:28
The older son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables had made four starts this season. (ACC photo)
The older son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables had made four starts this season. (ACC photo)

Clemson redshirt sophomore Jake Venables shared on social media Saturday that an injury sustained against Virginia Tech last week will hold him out for the season.

"Unfortunately, due to a broken radius bone my season was cut short," Venables said. "I had a successful surgery this last week and I am looking forward to watching my brothers finish this season strong!"

Venables ranks third on the team with 44 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks over nine games (four starts).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week