Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 19, 2020 8:55 PM
Clemson was dominant in the first half over The Citadel on Saturday
No. 1 Clemson brought the hammer at halftime dropping a 49-0 score against The Citadel on Saturday.

Game officials came to Citadel head coach Brent Thompson during the intermission and asked if he wanted to shorten the second half.

He wasn't having none of that surrender talk.

"We came here to play 60 minutes of football, and that’s what we were going to do," Thompson said during his postgame media session. "It didn’t matter whether I was gonna get beat by 100 or I was gonna get beat by 50, we were gonna stand in there and we were gonna play a full 60 minutes of football."

The head coach didn't care about the lopsided score and wanted to continue the second half as is.

"I believe they wanted to shorten it to 10 minutes or a running clock. That’s not what we came here to do, that’s not what Citadel’s about, that’s not what we’re about. I’m not gonna cave into that at all. I understand that that’s something that they can certainly offer to me, but it doesn’t matter to me. If I’m gonna get beat, I’m gonna get beat. It doesn’t matter to me."

It ended up working out well for the Bulldogs as their players got more valuable reps and played the No. 1 team to a scoreless draw in the second half.

