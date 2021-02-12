Cagle powers Clemson rally past North Florida

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s Valerie Cagle hit a pair of two-run homers and earned her second career save to lead the Tigers to a 4-3 win in Clemson’s first true road victory in program history against North Florida on Saturday. Cagle homered in the first and seventh innings to bookend the Tigers’ second victory of the day with the first coming against Illinois State. Freshman righty Regan Spencer made her career debut in the circle and earned the victory after entering the game in the bottom of the fifth with the Tigers trailing, 3-2. With the win, Clemson improved to 2-0 on the season, while UNF fell to 1-1. Grace Mattimore, who batted second in Saturday’s lineup in front of Cagle, reached first base safely prior to both of Cagle’s homers.

UNF took the lead in the bottom of the fourth after two hits and one Clemson error led to three runs scored for the Ospreys.

Freshman lefty Millie Thompson started in the circle for the Tigers and retired 14 of nineteen batters faced. Thompson also recorded two strikeouts and surrendered two earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched.

Despite 10 hits for the game, the Tigers did not come up with a single run in innings 2-6.

Up next, the Tigers take on Illinois State (1-1, 0-0 MVC) again on Saturday at Jacksonville University. First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.