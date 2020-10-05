Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Not great news to report today.

Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I don't have much energy," Bowden said to ESPN. "Other than that, nothing else has changed."

The legendary 90-year-old coach thinks he got the virus during a hospital stay last month for a leg infection.

"Coach Bobby Bowden, 90, has tested positive for COVID-19," Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat posted on social media. "Just talked to coach and OK’d me to share. Says he feels good, and sounds good. Getting retested today. Tested positive following recent release from hospital for leg infection."

Bowden finished his coaching career at Florida State with an ultra-impressive 12 ACC titles and two national titles.

Tigernet would like to give our best wishes to a full recovery to the iconic coach.