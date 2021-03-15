ACC eliminates intraconference transfer rule

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) –The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the elimination of the league’s intraconference transfer rule. The decision was made by the league’s Board of Directors and was done so unanimously. The ACC’s intraconference transfer rule was created by the membership in 1996 (excerpt of ACC Bylaws included below). “The time has come for all student-athletes to have the opportunity to transfer and be permitted to compete immediately,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “This decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes as it allows greater flexibility during their collegiate career.” Previous ACC Intraconference Transfer Bylaws

2.6.2 Intraconference Transfer Rule.

A student-athlete who transfers directly from one Member to another Member and who was recruited by the first Member or received any athletically-related financial aid during the academic year immediately prior to the transfer is required to complete one academic year (two full semesters or three full quarters) of residence at the certifying Member before being eligible to compete for the certifying institution. During such a year of residence, the student-athlete is permitted to practice and receive financial aid pursuant to NCAA rules. A transfer student-athlete admitted after the 12th class day may not use that term for the purpose of establishing residence.

2.6.2.1 Graduate Student Exception.

A student-athlete who receives a baccalaureate degree at one Member and who has been admitted to another Member may transfer to another Member without being subject to the intraconference transfer rule. NCAA transfer regulations would apply.

2.6.2.2 Waivers.

Waivers of this rule may be considered by the FAR Committee, provided the student-athlete has qualified for an exception or waiver of the NCAA four-year college transfer rule. Further, the waiver request must demonstrate objective evidence that extraordinary circumstances beyond the student-athlete’s control warrant relief from this rule (e.g., personal hardship, family hardship). It is intended that waivers must meet a high threshold for relief and are not anticipated to be frequently approved. In general, coaching change alone is not sufficient circumstances for a waiver to be approved. A written summary of the FAR Committee’s decision will be distributed to all Members and kept on file in the Conference office.