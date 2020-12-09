ACC announces capacity limit for Clemson-Notre Dame championship game
by - 2020 Dec 9, Wed 10:09
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Based on current North Carolina state and local regulations, capacity for the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game has been set at seven percent (5,240) of Bank America Stadium.

As was previously communicated at the point of sale, all tickets would be fully refunded if local and state guidelines reduced the capacity for the game. An automatic refund will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets. Should state and local guidelines change between now and Dec. 19, the ACC will adjust accordingly.

Tickets for the 2020 game will only be available through the two participating institutions.

This year’s ACC Football Championship Game will be played at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

Seat locations are similar to those currently in place for Carolina Panthers’ football games and comply with Bank of America Stadium policies. Game tickets in the outside seating bowl are distributed in "pods" to support physical distancing between each group of ticket holders at the game, with the expectation that fans will be attending games with family members they have been sheltering with and/or with trusted acquaintances. Seating pods are assigned every other row with at least two seats between groups. Fans are asked not to move to other seats or join other groups.

Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the stadium (fans and staff) and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat. Fans are required to follow all physical distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium. These markers will help everyone line up for security screenings, restrooms and concessions. Click here for more information on ACC Football Championship Game Fan Policies.

Bank of America Stadium is entirely cashless in 2020. All purchases will need to be made via credit card, debit card, or touch-free payment . Pre-paid debit cards are accepted.

