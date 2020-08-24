Top Virginia receiver looking for Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top prospects in the state of Virginia is hoping to receive a Clemson offer.

Andre Greene Jr. has received scholarship offers from most of the major programs in the country. The class of 2022 4-star wide receiver has picked up 43 offers from Power Five schools, including LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon among others.

The one he wants is from Clemson, and he speaks with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham on a frequent basis, and Greene has let Grisham know what a Clemson offer would mean.

“Coach Grisham and I have spoken about a potential offer,” Greene said. “Having an offer from one of the top football programs in the country such a Clemson would definitely mean a lot. The success they have had on and off the field is very impressive.”

Greene was asked what stands out about Clemson and he didn’t hesitate with his answer, saying, “When you ask what I know about Clemson and what stands out, do you mean other than having six undefeated seasons, five straight College Football Playoff appearances, 25 conference championships, eight division titles, and over 250 NFL players?”

Once the NCAA allows recruits to take visits, Clemson would be at the top of Greene’s list. All in-person recruiting has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus, and the dead period was recently extended through at least Sept. 30.

“If the visits were to open back up this fall Clemson would definitely be one of my top schools to visit,” he said. “With coronavirus being with us for most of the year, I haven’t had a chance to visit and get to know schools like I would want to.”

For now, Greene is happy to sit back and focus on his upcoming season.

“I’m not in a rush to make a decision and want to build those relationships to make sure we are both the right fit for each other,” he said.

Asked to give a self-scouting report, Greene said he feels like he is a receiver that can do it all.

“I would say I’m a very well rounded receiver that can do many different things. I’m physical, strong, tall, athletic, fast, run goods routes, have strong hands and can jump high to get any ball that is near me,” Greene said. “If you give me too much space, I can catch short balls and get a lot of yards after the catch. I have a lot of different favorite wide receivers and try to take a pieces of their game and add it to my game. And one thing my coach always tell me is he loves that I block for our backs or other receivers.”