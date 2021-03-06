Bryan Bresee emerging as team leader for Tigers

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

When Bryan Bresee stepped on Clemson's campus as an early enrollee last year, he was taken under the wing of former freshman standout Tyler Davis. Now it's time for the freshman All-American and ACC Defensive Rookie of the year from Maryland to do the same with this year's freshman class. “We’re all really excited to be back out here and have pads on,” said Bresee after the Tigers fifth spring practice of the year. “Payton (Page) is doing really well. He’s a big body and super strong and he’s starting to really get everything down. He’s going to be really good for us.” Bresee, the former No. 1 overall recruit in the nation, registered 33 tackles -- 6 1/2 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage -- and four sacks during the 2020 season. The big defensive lineman knows he has a lot of room to improve on though for the upcoming campaign.

“I definitely have to improve in the run game and work on my technique in general," Bresee said. "College football is a lot faster than high school and I have to start reading backfield sets better.”

The Maryland native also stated that he’s been working on his footwork and reading how the offensive lineman adjust their blocks to him and his hand placement in the run game.

When it comes to learning under Davis, Bresee credits his success to Davis taking the time to talk with him after practice and show him how the college game works.

“Tyler has always been a big help for me ever since I got here.” Bresee said. “It’s like having another coach with you when you’re in the film room or the practice field, he’s super-knowledgeable about the game. When he was hurt last season and I was filling in for him, he was always there, watching film with me, telling me what I needed to work on and just helping me learn.”

As the saying around Clemson goes, “There’s something in these hills.” Over at the Reeves Football Facility, that something is five star after five star committing and passing down their knowledge to the next class of champions. It is no wonder why Clemson does not rebuild but reloads with the type of young men that enter that facility.