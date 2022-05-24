Super Regional send-off party for Clemson softball on Tuesday

The Clemson softball team will depart for Stillwater around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday and you're invited to send-off the history-making 10th-seeded Tigers.

The public is invited to come out at 3:45 p.m. to the departure from McWhorter Stadium for the NCAA Regional champs before the Tigers head off to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the Oklahoma State Super Regional.

The Tigers routed their regional foes 18-0 over the weekend to take on the 7th-seeded Cowgirls, which pitched two shutouts and defeated Nebraska 7-4 in their regional.

The first game is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN2.

SEND OFF TIME CHANGE!



Clemson will now depart from McWhorter Stadium at 4:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to gather at McWhorter at 3:45 p.m. to send #Team3 to Stillwater! https://t.co/AsQI3TMhmp — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 24, 2022