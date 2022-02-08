Clemson softball announces 2022 TV designations

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball is set to appear on national television for 11 games over the course of the 2022 season. The Tigers are scheduled to compete on ACC Network on nine occasions and on ESPNU and ESPN2 once each.

TV action is highlighted by three games at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational being available to watch. The three-game series at Florida State has also been picked up by ESPN2 and ACC Network at the end of April. Additional games may be picked up by ESPN or any of its partner networks, including ACC Network, at a later date.

All non-linear home softball games in McWhorter Stadium will be streamed via ACCNX. The two games against Tennessee and Wisconsin at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational are available to be streamed on ESPN+.

For the most up-to-date schedule and TV/streaming listings, visit the Tigers’ softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com.

All games appearing on ESPN networks are available to stream via the ESPN app and ACC Network Extra. Visit GetACCN.com to see if your provider carries ACC Network. Single game tickets to home games are still available at ClemsonTigers.com.

Feb. 17

vs. Texas Tech

Clearwater, Fla.

ACC Network

3:30 p.m.

Feb. 19

vs. Northwestern

Clearwater, Fla.

ACC Network

11 a.m.

Feb. 20

vs. Washington

Clearwater, Fla.

ESPNU

10 a.m.

Mar. 4

Virginia Tech

McWhorter Stadium

ACC Network

5 p.m.

Mar. 20

at Duke

Durham, N.C.

ACC Network

2 p.m.

Mar. 26

Louisville

McWhorter Stadium

ACC Network

5 p.m.

Mar. 30

South Carolina

McWhorter Stadium

ACC Network

7 p.m.

Apr. 8

at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pa.

ACC Network

5 p.m.

Apr. 21

at Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

ESPN2

9 p.m.

Apr. 22

at Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

ACC Network

6 p.m.

Apr. 23

at Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

ACC Network

2 p.m.