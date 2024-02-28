No. 8 Tigers fall in extras at No. 5 Georgia

Georgia's Jayda Kearney singled to right field in the eighth inning to walk off with the win.

Georgia (13-1) evened the overall series between the teams at 2-all, with the home team winning each thus far.

Clemson (11-3) didn't struggle to get runners on base, but the Tigers weren't crossing the plate to match. Before heading to extras, Clemson stranded 12 runners over seven innings, to Georgia's four left on base.

Georgia's Dallis Goodnight broke through for the game's first run on an RBI double in the third frame.

Clemson's McKenzie Clark tied things up in the sixth inning by lacing a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Clemson stranded one more runner in the eighth inning.

Valerie Cagle (5-2) threw her longest outing of the season, at 7 1/3 frames, for only her second start this season reaching at least seven innings. She scattered six hits with ten strikeouts, only two walks, and both runs earned. At the plate, the reigning national player of the year had a rare 0-for-4 day.

The Tigers return to action by opening ACC play and hosting NC State, starting Friday at 6 p.m.