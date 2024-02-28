CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson left 13 runners on base in the close defeat (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson left 13 runners on base in the close defeat (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 8 Tigers fall in extras at No. 5 Georgia
by - 2024 Feb 28 20:58

No. 8 Clemson softball had its chances, but the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs continued the run of home teams in the rivalry series with a 2-1 win.

Georgia's Jayda Kearney singled to right field in the eighth inning to walk off with the win.

Georgia (13-1) evened the overall series between the teams at 2-all, with the home team winning each thus far.

Clemson (11-3) didn't struggle to get runners on base, but the Tigers weren't crossing the plate to match. Before heading to extras, Clemson stranded 12 runners over seven innings, to Georgia's four left on base.

Georgia's Dallis Goodnight broke through for the game's first run on an RBI double in the third frame.

Clemson's McKenzie Clark tied things up in the sixth inning by lacing a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Clemson stranded one more runner in the eighth inning.

Valerie Cagle (5-2) threw her longest outing of the season, at 7 1/3 frames, for only her second start this season reaching at least seven innings. She scattered six hits with ten strikeouts, only two walks, and both runs earned. At the plate, the reigning national player of the year had a rare 0-for-4 day.

The Tigers return to action by opening ACC play and hosting NC State, starting Friday at 6 p.m.


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 8 Tigers fall in extras at No. 5 Georgia
No. 8 Tigers fall in extras at No. 5 Georgia
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on offseason, injuries and Demonte Capehart and Noble Johnson situations
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on offseason, injuries and Demonte Capehart and Noble Johnson situations
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 69 Pitt 62
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 69 Pitt 62
Jaguars in contract extension talks with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars in contract extension talks with Trevor Lawrence
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts