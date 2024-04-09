CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson softball improved to 6-1 all-time versus South Carolina. (Clemson athletics photo)
No. 17 Tigers shut out No. 22 Gamecocks in Columbia
No. 17 Clemson softball kept its tradition of beating the Gamecocks alive Tuesday in Columbia.

Clemson earned the rivalry season series split with a 7-0 win.

Clemson jumped on top with a Julia Knowler solo homer to center in the second inning, and Aby Vieira kept the scoring going in the frame with an RBI double to right center.

Maddie Moore added some insurance with a solo homer to right field in the third.

Moore scored Clemson's fourth run in the fifth inning. She was originally called out but then safe upon review after an obstruction call on the South Carolina catcher.

Knowler added a second RBI with a single in the seventh, and the runs kept coming with a squeeze play RBI from Alia Logoleo and a Vieira RBI grounder.

Regan Spencer improved to 8-0 with 4 1/3 innings of 5-hit ball, totaling four strikeouts to one walk. Millie Thompson picked up her first save of the season over 2 2/3 innings of no-hit ball with four strikeouts.

Clemson lost in extra innings (12) to South Carolina, 6-4, at McWhorter Stadium in March. It was the Tigers' first defeat in the rivalry series.

Clemson improved to 6-1 all-time versus the Gamecocks.

Reigning national player of the year Valerie Cagle sat out while in concussion protocol from the weekend series at Syracuse (per the ESPNU broadcast).

The Tigers improved to 28-11, while South Carolina dropped to 28-13.

Clemson returns to action at home this weekend versus Duke, which is ranked as high as No. 1 in the polls.


