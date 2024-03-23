CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Oda recorded a triple and scored twice in the effort (Clemson athletics photo).
Oda recorded a triple and scored twice in the effort (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 11 Tigers even series in Charlottesville
by - 2024 Mar 23 19:15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Regan Spencer threw 105 pitches in her third-complete game with four strikeouts to propel the No. 11/11 Clemson Tigers to a 5-1 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. With the win, Clemson moved to 22-8 on the season and 6-2 in ACC action, while the Virginia Cavaliers dropped to 19-10 (6-5 ACC). Spencer faced 26 batters and improved to 5-0 in the circle behind a four-strikeout performance.

Junior Maddie Moore and redshirt senior Arielle Oda paced the Tigers at the plate, as both tallied multi-hit games with two apiece. Moore finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with one run, one double and was hit by a pitch. This was Moore’s eighth multi-hit game.

Oda finished the game with two runs scored and a RBI. In the fourth inning, she recorded a two-out, full-count triple for her first triple of the 2024 season. She became the sixth Tiger this year to hit a triple to bring the team count to 11.

The Tigers finished the game with nine hits courtesy of single hits from Alex Brown, McKenzie Clark, Valerie Cagle, Alia Logoleo and Aby Vieira. Brown, Cagle, Logoleo and Vieira also contributed to Clemson’s RBI count, Cagle and Vieira also scoring one run each. Brown was patient at the plate and drew two walks, while Cagle and Lindsey Garcia were also awarded free bases with walks of their own.

Clemson scored all five runs between the third and fourth innings. Virginia’s lone run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning following three consecutive singles with two outs.

Up Next

The Tigers and the Cavaliers will face off in the rubber match Sunday on ACCNX. First pitch of the series finale is slated for noon.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Baylor
TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Baylor
No. 11 Tigers even series in Charlottesville
No. 11 Tigers even series in Charlottesville
WATCH: Brad Brownell, Clemson players NCAA Tournament media day previewing 3-seed Baylor
WATCH: Brad Brownell, Clemson players NCAA Tournament media day previewing 3-seed Baylor
Clemson moves up in ESPN's NCAA Tournament re-seed after blowout win
Clemson moves up in ESPN's NCAA Tournament re-seed after blowout win
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts