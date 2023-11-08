CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson announced six signees for the softball program in this signing period.
Clemson softball announces six new signees
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of six student-athletes on National Signing Day. The six newcomers, Macey Cintron, Riley Fennell, Madison Lardizabal, Sam Minish, Taylor Pipkins and Ava Wilson, will join the Tigers’ roster in the fall of 2024.

"It’s with great excitement we announce our 2024 class," said Rittman. "This class is made up of competitive and dynamic student-athletes who will complement and improve the quality of our team both on and off the field. It’s a strong, well-balanced group of young women who all share the vision and values of Clemson Softball. The following six players will make an immediate impact and add a tremendous amount of versatility to our lineup offensively, defensively and in the pitching circle. This is a very talented class, and we cannot wait to help these young women develop."

Macey Cintron · P/1B · R/R · Cumming, Ga. · Wesleyan School

Player of the Year

First Team All-County selection

Played club ball for Lade Dukes 18U

Ranked #1 on Extra Innings Top 100

Represented Puerto Rico Junior Olympic National Team

Pitched for the Puerto Rico JNT at the WBSC U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup at 13 years old

Riley Fennell · OF · R/R · Oviedo, Fla. · Oviedo HS

2021 Offensive Player of the Year

First Team All-Conference in 2021 and 2023

Helped Oviedo HS be District Champions in 2023

Second Team All-Conference in 2022

First Team All-State selection in 2021

Played club ball for Firecrackers Bordeau, Texas Dirt Divas, Fl Storm Shepherd and Jj Intensity KOD

Madison Lardizabal · INF · R/R · Murrieta, Ga. · Murrieta Mesa HS

Defensive Player of the Year (2022)

Chino Hills High School League Champions in 2021-22

Murrieta League Champions in 2023

First Team All-League selection in 2021-22

Played club ball for Batbusters Garcia, Suncats Natividad and Athletics Mercado Premiere

Ranked 20th in Extra Innings Hot 100

Sam Minish · OF · L/L · Hull, Ga. · Madison County HS

2020 Best Hitter/Offensive Player of the Year & 2022 Defensive Player of the Year for Region 8-AAAA

Three-time Region 8-AAAA First Team All-Region (2020-22)

Two-time GACA AAAA First Team All-State & two-time MVP

Assisted Madison Country HS to a Final Four and Elite Eight finish for 8-AAAA

Played club ball for Impact Lunsford, Mojo Lunsford and Mojo Fisher/Ramsey

Ranked as the sixth prospect with Extra Innings Softball as an outfielder and as the ninth prospect on Extra Innings Softball ExtraElite Top 100

Taylor Pipkins · IF · R/R · Cumming, Ga. · North Forsyth HS

Defensive Player of the Year for North Forsyth HS in 2021

Offensive Player of the Year for North Forsyth HS in 2022

First Team All-Region, First Team All-Country and First Team All-State in 2021 and 2022

Posted the single-season double record in 2022 with 20

Played club ball for Georgia Impact Caymol

Named the #24 prospect by Extra Innings Softball

Ava Wilson · OF · L/R · Acworth, Ga. · North Paulding HS

First Team All-Region in 2021 and 2022 & a Second Team All-Region in 2020

Second Team All-State in 2022

Selected to the Junior All-Star Game in 2022

Golden Glove award recipient in 2021

Helped North Paulding HS to become Region Champions in 2022 and 2023

Played club ball for EC Bullets Maher and Fury Platinum X Hutchins/Higdon

