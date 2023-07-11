Clemson announces signing of two transfers

Clemson announces signing of transfers Alex Brown and Lindsey Garcia

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster on Tuesday. Alex Brown spent the previous two years at North Carolina, while Lindsey Garcia joins the Tigers after four seasons at Auburn. “We are extremely excited to be adding Alex and Lindsey to our team,” said Rittman. “We put together a solid class of competitive and versatile student-athletes with our incoming freshmen, and both Lindsey and Alex amplify our team and will provide experience as we take the next step in our fifth year. Our entire signing class is talented and will improve the quality of our team, and we cannot wait to help these women develop both on and off the field.” Alex Brown · UTL · Savannah, Ga. · North Carolina - 2023 NFCA Southeast All-Region Third Team - 2023 All-ACC Second Team - Led the Tar Heels in 2023 with a .399 average, 63 hits and a .438 on-base percentage - Tallied a team-best 19 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI outings - Hit .434 in ACC play with a team-best 33 hits in 2023 - Stole 11 bases last season - Appeared in 103 games, making 95 starts for the Tar Heels - Fielded 10 double plays during her two seasons at North Carolina - Finished her career at North Carolina with 79 hits, including six doubles, five home runs and two triples and a .400 slugging percentage Lindsey Garcia · INF/OF · Coral Springs, Fla. · Auburn - 2023 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll - In 2023, she matched a career high with 45 hits which was good enough for second on the team - Tallied 10 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI contests during her senior season - Posted a .280 average with 43 RBIs and 30 runs scored - Finished 2023 with 10 home runs, nine doubles and one triple for a .534 slugging percentage - Closed her Auburn career tied for fifth in school history in sacrifice flies and tied for seventh in career triples - Appeared in 181 games for the Tigers, making 159 starts - Finished her career at Auburn with 120 hits, including 23 doubles, 21 home runs and five triples Brown and Garcia will join the five incoming freshmen, Kennedy Ariail, Riley Burton, Olivia Duncan, Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler, as members of the 2023-24 Clemson softball team.

