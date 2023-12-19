Three Tigers picked in MLS SuperDraft

CLEMSON, S.C.

CLEMSON, S.C. - The 2023 NCAA Men’s National Champions continued its December with three Clemson United players, Brandon Parrish, Ousmane Sylla and Nathan Richmond, being drafted during the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday evening. This year's draft marks the 11th-straight SuperDraft in which Clemson has had at least one player drafted, and the fifth-consecutive year that saw at least three Tigers drafted to the MLS. Clemson is the only program to have at least three selections in each of the last five seasons. During Head Coach Mike Noonan’s 14 years at the helm of the Clemson United program, the Tigers have had 29 players selected during the annual MLS SuperDraft, with 18 of those players being drafted in the past five seasons. Midfielder Parrish was the first Tiger off the board as D.C. United used the seventh pick of the second round (36th overall) to draft the Nashville, Tenn. native. Parrish finished the 2023 season with four goals and 10 points, including the goal that opened scoring in the National Championship against Notre Dame. He finished his career with eight goals and 21 points and as a two-time National Champion. MAC Hermann Trophy finalist Sylla was the second of the trio taken, drafted 55th overall by the Houston Dynamo FC. The midfielder scored the game-winning goal against Notre Dame earlier this month and netted the lone goal for the Tigers during regulation of the ACC Championship match against North Carolina. The Dakar, Senegal native finished the 2023 season with 13 goals and 36 points and ended his career with 24 goals and 72 points in 71 matches and as a two-time National Champion. Richmond rounded out the bunch after being selected by Charlotte FC with the 70th pick. The sophomore midfielder has shined in his collegiate career with 19 points in 30 matches played. The Atlanta, Ga. native tallied five goals and five assists in 2023, with a season highlight of a two-assist performance against Presbyterian. Richmond joins former Clemson Tigers Hamady Diop (2022 first-overall pick) and George Marks (2021 third-round selection) as Charlotte FC draftees. Per Source: Pape Mar Boye (Clemson) has rejected the Generation Adidas offer and will go to Europe instead of participating in the MLS Draft later tonight.



Pape just won the National Championship with Clemson as a freshman. — American Soccer Secrets (@AS_Secrets) December 19, 2023 Sources: European clubs looking at Clemson winger/potential top 10 MLS SuperDraft pick Ousmane Sylla.



FC Utrecht, FC Midtjylland & two Ligue 2 teams among clubs calling. Hasn't signed anything with MLS ahead of draft.



Sylla just won NCAA title & is Mac Hermann trophy finalist pic.twitter.com/0MMnfjsF8V — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 15, 2023 A lot to be thankful for 🧡#ClemsonUnitedForever pic.twitter.com/IzrrPGzai8 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 20, 2023 DC United is getting a good one! 🐅#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/8UX2ez0D17 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 20, 2023