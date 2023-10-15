No. 21 Tigers battle to draw at No. 10 Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. – No. 21 Clemson men’s soccer battled for 90 minutes against the defending national champion and 10th-ranked Syracuse Orange, earning a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon. The result moves the Tigers to 8-3-2 on the season, 3-2-1 in ACC play, and puts Clemson just three points behind Wake Forest atop the Atlantic Division standings. Syracuse is now 6-3-4 on the year, 2-1-3 in conference play. Nathan Richmond was the first Tiger to get a shot off on Sunday, in the 21’, but it was blocked by a Syracuse defender. Tyler Trimnal had an opportunity in the 36’, but it sailed wide. Syracuse took its first two shots of the day in the final five minutes of the first half, both off target, and the teams were locked at 0-0 after the first half. In the 51’, Arthur Duquenne took a pass from Alex Meinhard and deflected it off the Syracuse keeper to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead on Duquenne’s first goal of his career. Duquenne had a chance to double the lead in the 69’, but it was saved by Jahiem Wickham of Syracuse. In the 76’ following a Syracuse throw-in, Joseph Andema made incredible back-to-back saves on close-range shots to preserve the Tigers’ lead. In the next minute, following a yellow card, Syracuse’s Buster Sjoberg evened the score. Meinhard had another chance for the Tigers in the 83’, but Wickham’s second save of the day preserved the 1-1 draw. The Tigers return to the pitch on Friday evening, welcoming Boston College to Historic Riggs Field for the final home game of the regular season. The Tigers will celebrate this year’s senior class before kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network. THE FRESHMAN GETS IT DONE



