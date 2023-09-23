Clemson falls to No. 14 Wake Forest

The Tigers put on a solid first-half performance, and while scoreless, it was physical. The two teams combined for 15 fouls and two yellow cards in the first half alone. Clemson had three shots to Wake Forest’s two, with a leveled 1-1 shots on goal.

Clemson played a man down in the second due to a red card on Arthur Duquenne in the 53’. Wake Forest managed to net the game-winning shot on a set piece after Duqenne left the match.

Clemson battled hard to level the score, having four corners with four shots on goal, but could not capitalize on a shot in the second half. In the 78th minute, Ousmane Sylla found an opening, but Trace Aphin made his fourth save of the night to preserve the clean sheet.

Up next, Clemson United is back at Historic Riggs Field on Friday, September 29, vs. Virginia Tech. The match is set for 7 p.m. and will stream on ACCNX.