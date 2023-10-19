Clemson gymnastics set to party in inaugural season

CLEMSON – Clemson gymnastics head coach Amy Smith has a message for Tiger fans who might be considering showing up for one of the team’s five home events this season – show up and be ready to party. This marks the inaugural season for Smith and her team at Clemson, and the Tigers will host five dual meets inside Littlejohn Coliseum over the course of the regular season. Fans will be able to get their first look at the Tigers on December 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at their free “Gymnastics 101” exhibition. The Tigers will make history by hosting the first-official meet in the new year, opening the season on Friday, January 12, inside Littlejohn in an “Orange Out” against William & Mary at 7 p.m. The Tigers begin the home ACC schedule against Pitt, designated as “Youth Day”, on January 21 at 4 p.m., a meet set to be televised on the ACC Network. This marks the first season the ACC is sponsoring gymnastics after Clemson became the fourth school to have a program (Pitt, NC State, North Carolina). What can Clemson fans expect from a gymnastics meet? Smith said that college gymnastics are different than what fans see in the Olympics and people should come ready to be entertained. “We are going to create a party in here,” Smith said. “Loud music, getting into it, all that stuff. So these girls are going to bring it. It’s going to be amazing. So yes, come out and see it.” The gymnastics team opened its new practice facility a few weeks ago – the team had been splitting up and practicing in either Easley or Anderson – and Tuesday marked an opportunity for the team to practice in Littlejohn. Smith spoke to the media towards the end of practice. “It’s like we’re getting chills,” Smith said. “You know, it’s like we’re getting closer. It’s happening. To get the team in here today, their second home, aside from the new training facility that we got in the next two weeks, making Littlejohn home today and getting acclimated. It’s beyond exciting.” Smith was named head coach of the new program in April of 2022 after she spent five seasons as the head coach at Utah State. “When you take over a program that’s already established, it’s typically like drinking water out of a firehose. I feel like the last year and a half, it’s been trying to drink out of the water hose while I’ve got two shooting me in the side of the face, and then one in the back. And then we’re building the plane as we’re flying it,” Smith said. “So it’s been an incredible, incredible experience. It’s the most overwhelming year of my life, but the most amazing and awesome, as well.” Smith was able to build her first roster with a blend of transfers and club recruits that have her feeling like they will be competitive this season. “We’ve got a great group and just feel really confident with the transfers that we have and with our newbies that came in with us, too. We feel like we’re gonna be really competitive out of the gate,” Smith said.

