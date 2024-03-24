Clemson bounces back against Royals

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Dominating Queens in almost every aspect of the game, the Clemson Tigers (7-4, 1-4) beat the Royals (6-5) 21-4 on Sunday, March 24. The Tigers won 71% of the draws to give their offense the advantage, allowing Clemson to outshoot Queens 39 to 18. 12 Tigers got the ball in the back of the net, with Hanna Hilcoff leading the team as she scored a season high of four goals. Meanwhile, freshman Natalie Shurtleff recorded her third hat trick of the season. On defense, Clemson forced Queens to turn the ball over eight times with Paris Masaracchia contributing to three of those. All three of Clemson’s goalies spent time in cage Sunday, with Emily Lamparter stopping five shots in the first half, Krissy Kowalski stopping one in her 21 minutes in the second half and Ava Delyra only letting in one goal in her nine minutes in cage. Shannon Brazier got things going for the Tigers with a goal 12:57 minutes into the game. Clemson took advantage of a power play opportunity as Hanna Hilcoff found Regan Byrne for the Tigers second goal of the day. Queens would only score once in the first quarter, allowing Clemson to lead 5-1 going into the second second quarter. After Queens' goal at 5:12 in the second quarter, Clemson went on a 12 goal scoring run. With 7:26 left in the game, Sara Palmisano wrapped up the scoring for Clemson and notched her first goal of the 2024 season. Queens would score once more to break Clemson’s scoring run and make the final score 21-4.