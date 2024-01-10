Where Clemson's NFL draft prospects are ranked, projected ahead of junior deadline

The NFL draft deadline for juniors is coming up (January 15), and at least three future Clemson pros are in the mix for an early-round selection. Sporting News has three Clemson prospects in its Top 100. First-team All-ACC cornerback Nate Wiggins leads that group at No. 14 overall as the No. 1 CB. “Wiggins is a versatile, big cover corner who could use his size in other areas of his game. He has separated from some other terrific prospects to be the best at this position,” said SN’s Vinnie Iyer. Also in the Top 50 is linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (41). “Trotter has some of his father's skills in his ability to fly around and make plays with an upfield style to stuff the run and rush the passer with big stats to show for it,” Iyer said, who has Trotter as his No. 2 linebacker. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro rounds out the group at No. 73. “Orhorhoro's quickness into the backfield to blow up pass and run plays can fit well in any scheme,” Iyer said, who has Orhorhoro as his No. 7 DT. Pro Football Focus has Wiggins going No. 13 overall to the Raiders in its latest first-round projection. “The Raiders could be in the quarterback market, but with four already gone in this mock, I have them looking elsewhere (Aidan O’Connell hive, stand up). They could go interior defensive line, but a shutdown cornerback is our pick. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Wiggins has the size-athleticism combo to line up against any type of receiver,” said PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. Both CBS Sports and USA TODAY’s Draftwire are picking the same location for Wiggins. Draftwire’s expanded projection to three rounds also has Trotter going to a spot where his All-Pro dad played linebacker, with Washington in the third round (No. 67 overall). The site has Orhorhoro joining Wiggins in Las Vegas later in the third round (No. 77). PFF’s Big Board has Wiggins at No. 13 overall, then Trotter (70) and Orhorhoro (76) for Top 100 prospects. For more Clemson draft entries, running back Will Shipley is No. 119, as the No. 9 potential running back prospect in the class. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is then at No. 126, as the No. 16 potential defensive line prospect in the class. The NFL draft will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit.

