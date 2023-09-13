WATCH: Clemson pros mic'd up on NFL opening weekend

CLEMSON in the NFL

Travis Etienne totaled over 100 yards in the win at Indianapolis on Sunday.
WATCH: Clemson pros Travis Etienne, AJ Terrell mic'd up on NFL opening weekend
by - 2023 Sep 13 13:21

Two Clemson pros were mic'd up for big wins over the first weekend of the NFL season.

Travis Etienne found the end zone and topped 100 total yards in Jacksonville's victory over Indianapolis:

AJ Terrell helped the Falcons defense get a divisional victory over Carolina at home Sunday:

