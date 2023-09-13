WATCH: Clemson pros mic'd up on NFL opening weekend

WATCH: Clemson pros Travis Etienne, AJ Terrell mic'd up on NFL opening weekend

TigerNet Staff by

Two Clemson pros were mic'd up for big wins over the first weekend of the NFL season. Travis Etienne found the end zone and topped 100 total yards in Jacksonville's victory over Indianapolis:

AJ Terrell helped the Falcons defense get a divisional victory over Carolina at home Sunday:

