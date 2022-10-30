CLEMSON in the NFL

Travis Etienne rushed for a career-best 156 rushing yards this week, notching triple-digit rushing yards in consecutive games in his third start. (Photo: Nathan Seebeck / USATODAY)
Travis Etienne posts career-best game in London
Travis Etienne has put up big numbers in three starts and been a bright spot in an otherwise tough first half of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Etienne rushed for a career-high 156 yards with one touchdown in the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos over at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Through those three consecutive starts, the 2021 first-round pick, who missed last season after preseason foot surgery, has rushed for 356 yards, which is the best mark for any new starter in franchise history.

With Etienne showing off his skills lately, the Jaguars traded their previous starting running back James Robinson to the New York Jets last week.

It was a tougher day for his former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence, who threw his second pick of the game on Jacksonville's final drive to seal a fifth-straight loss. He finished 18-of-31 passing for 133 yards with a TD pass.

