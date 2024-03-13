Report: Another former Clemson WR set to be released

CLEMSON in the NFL

Report: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams set to be released
by - 2024 Mar 13 13:15

Another Clemson 'WRU' member looks to be on the move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Mike Williams is being released by the LA Chargers.

He signed a contract extension in 2022 worth $40 million guaranteed, which could've continued through the 2024 season if the Chargers did not opt to release Williams, as is reported. The move is said to save the Chargers $20 million against the NFL's salary cap.

Williams was picked No. 7 overall by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL draft, and his best season was shortly before the extension—he tallied 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2021 campaign.

Williams was limited to only three games due to a torn ACL suffered last year.

The S.C. native has 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns at the NFL level over 88 games.

Williams is the second former Clemson WR set to be released on Wednesday, joining Hunter Renfrow, who was formerly with the Raiders.

