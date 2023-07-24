2022 All-Pro Dexter Lawrence (Giants) leads the way as the second-rated defensive tackle overall, holding a 94 rating, with 96 strength and 98 awareness.

Also in the top Clemson pro-D-linemen are DJ Reader (87; Bengals), Grady Jarrett (86; Falcons) and Christian Wilkins (86; Dolphins).

Among the wide receivers, DeAndre Hopkins (Titans), with a 93 rating, Mike Williams (Chargers), with an 88 rating (92 catch/91 jump), and Tee Higgins (Bengals), with an 87 rating (95 catch/97 jump), are in the Top 20. Hunter Renfrow (Raiders) has an 81 rating (93 catch). Justyn Ross (Chiefs) holds an early 69 rating in hopes of his first playing time as a pro this season.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell is ranked 11th at his position with an 87 rating.

With the running backs, Travis Etienne (Jaguars) ranks 16th with an 85 rating, boasting a 93-speed metric (tied for third-best in that Top 16).

Teammate Trevor Lawrence is still building his cred with the Madden franchise and ranks 11th-best among QBs with an 82 rating (83 awareness/93 throwing power/91 touch). Deshaun Watson (Browns) is a little lower than him (78).

Select Madden 24 ratings for Clemson pros

Dexter Lawrence - 94

DeAndre Hopkins - 93

Mike Williams - 88

DJ Reader - 87

AJ Terrell - 87

Tee Higgins - 87

Grady Jarrett - 86

Christian Wilkins - 86

Travis Etienne - 85

Trevor Lawrence - 82

Hunter Renfrow - 81

Jayron Kearse - 81

Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals) - 81

Deshaun Watson - 78

Bradley Pinion (Falcons) - 76

Clelin Ferrell (49ers) - 74

Shaq Lawson (Bills) - 73

Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers) - 73

Trayvon Mullen (Ravens) - 72

Andrew Booth (Vikings) - 72

K'Von Wallace (Eagles) - 72

Myles Murphy (Bengals) - 72

Bryan Bresee (Saints) - 71

Trenton Simpson (Ravens) - 70

Tyler Shatley (Jaguars) - 71

Amari Rodgers (Texans) - 69

Justyn Ross - 69

Carlos Watkins (Cardinals) - 68

DeShawn Williams (Panthers) - 68

Austin Bryant (49ers) - 68

Cornell Powell (Chiefs) - 67

Jackson Carman (Bengals) - 66

Tanner Muse (Steelers) - 66

KJ Henry (Commanders) - 65

Jordan McFadden (Chargers) - 65

Davis Allen (Rams) - 64

Baylon Spector (Bills) - 64

Nolan Turner (Bucs) - 62

Tremayne Anchrum (Rams) - 60