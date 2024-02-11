Two Clemson pros on repeat champs for Super Bowl rings again

In all, five former Tigers were under contract with Super Bowl LVIII participants, including three members of the 49ers: defensive end Austin Bryant, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud. McCloud appeared in the contest, becoming the 46th Clemson player ever to play at least one snap in a Super Bowl. He caught one pass for 19 yards, becoming the seventh Clemson player in history to record at least one Super Bowl reception.

Clemson was one of only four programs nationally to have five former players under contract with this year's Super Bowl teams. Clemson, Florida and Georgia (five each) were tied for second-most behind Oklahoma (six.)

With the victory by the Chiefs, Clemson has had at least one player on the roster of the eventual Super Bowl champions in each of the last six seasons. Clemson's six-year streak with a Super Bowl champion is the second-longest streak in the nation behind Michigan (10).

The 2023 NFL season marked the eighth consecutive year in which a former Clemson player was under contract with a Super Bowl participant, including players on active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists. Clemson is one of only 10 programs to produce a member of a Super Bowl roster in each of the last eight years, a group that also includes Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Washington, NC State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Auburn and Florida.

CLEMSON PLAYERS ON SUPER BOWL ROSTERS, LAST EIGHT YEARS

(ACTIVE ROSTER, PRACTICE SQUAD OR RESERVE LISTS)

Super Bowl LI: Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett and Malliciah Goodman (Falcons)

Super Bowl LII: Dwayne Allen (Patriots)

Super Bowl LIII: Dwayne Allen (Patriots)

Super Bowl LIV: Bashaud Breeland, Dorian O’Daniel and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs)

Super Bowl LV: Bradley Pinion (Buccaneers); Bashaud Breeland, Dorian O’Daniel and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs)

Super Bowl LVI: Tremayne Anchrum (Rams); Jackson Carman, Tee Higgins and D.J. Reader (Bengals)

Super Bowl LVII: Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross (Chiefs); Mario Goodrich, K’Von Wallace (Eagles)

Super Bowl LVIII: Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross (Chiefs); Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell and Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers)

Powell has spent the majority of his three NFL seasons — including all of the 2023 campaign — as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad since being drafted by the organization in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. At Clemson, Powell was part of teams that earned five ACC titles, five College Football Playoff berths, three national title game berths and two national championships from 2016-20. He finished his college career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts) after a career year in 2020 that resulted in All-ACC recognition.

The Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent in May 2022 and he spent his rookie season on the Chiefs’ Reserve/Injured list following surgery in July to repair a foot injury. He made his NFL debut this season, appearing in 10 regular season games with one start for the Chiefs and catching six passes for 53 yards. He played in two of the Chiefs' four postseason contests.

Ross’ Clemson career spanned the 2018-21 seasons, including sitting out a 2020 campaign with a career-threatening medical issue. He recorded 158 receptions for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts), finishing his career tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

Last year, Powell and Ross joined Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Dan Benish, K.D. Dunn, Andy Headen, Terry Kinard, Dorian O’Daniel and William Perry among Clemson players to earn both a national championship ring and a Super Bowl ring. Powell and Ross now join Charlie Waters, Bennie Cunningham, Dwight Clark, Jim Stuckey, Jeff Bostic, Terrence Flagler and Trevor Pryce as the only former Clemson players to earn multiple Super Bowl rings.