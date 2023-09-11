CLEMSON in the NFL

John Simpson was waived from his initial NFL team, but he earned a starting role in Baltimore and made PFF's team of the week, along with fellow Clemson pro Bradley Pinion.

John Simpson, Bradley Pinion make NFL team of the week
2023 Sep 11

Two Clemson pros made Pro Football Focus' team of the week on the opening weekend of the season.

2023 signing John Simpson impressed in the left guard position for the Baltimore Ravens, where he graded out at 87.2 with an 85.5 run-blocking mark in a dominant Baltimore win over Houston.

Simpson was picked in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Raiders and waived last December, earning the starting role with the Ravens during training camp.

In another double-digit win, Bradley Pinion graded best among NFL punters (79.7) with a 48.1-yard gross average with three punts pinned inside the 20 and a long of 60 yards. He averaged 4.68 seconds of hangtime.

Pinion is in year nine of his NFL career and year two with the Falcons, after winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay and starting as a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

Another Clemson pro is set to play on ESPN's Monday Night Football with Shaq Lawson and the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets. Baylon Spector is also on Buffalo's roster, but he is currently on the injured reserve.

