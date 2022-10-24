Former Clemson WR 'out weeks' after injury Sunday

Former Clemson WR Mike Williams 'out weeks' after injury Sunday

TigerNet Staff by

San Diego Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that former Clemson receiver Mike Williams will be out for "weeks not days" after an ankle injury sustained on Sunday.

Williams had a defender come down on his ankle and pull his body backward in a 37-23 loss to Seattle.

The former first-round pick has 37 catches in 59 targets over seven games with 495 receiving yards and three scores this season.

Williams signed an extension earlier this year that bumped his salary to $60 million over three years with $40 million guaranteed and a $21 million signing bonus.

Chargers WR Mike Williams will miss “weeks not days” with an ankle injury. — Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) October 24, 2022

Injury video below if you are curious, but you may not want to see it:

Classic high ankle sprain mechanism for Mike Williams. Week 8 bye comes at the perfect time, but these usually take multiple weeks to heal then another couple of weeks to return to peak performance. MRI tomorrow to determine extent of injury pic.twitter.com/iHFTii2QvA — Matthew Betz (@TheFantasyPT) October 24, 2022