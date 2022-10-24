Former Clemson WR 'out weeks' after injury Sunday

CLEMSON in the NFL

Mike Williams will be out for "weeks" according his head coach after a tough-looking ankle injury sustained on Sunday. (Photo: Stephen Sylvanie / USATODAY)
Former Clemson WR Mike Williams 'out weeks' after injury Sunday
by - 2022 Oct 24, Mon 17:55

San Diego Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that former Clemson receiver Mike Williams will be out for "weeks not days" after an ankle injury sustained on Sunday.

Williams had a defender come down on his ankle and pull his body backward in a 37-23 loss to Seattle.

The former first-round pick has 37 catches in 59 targets over seven games with 495 receiving yards and three scores this season.

Williams signed an extension earlier this year that bumped his salary to $60 million over three years with $40 million guaranteed and a $21 million signing bonus.

Injury video below if you are curious, but you may not want to see it:

