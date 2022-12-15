Former Clemson RB cut by NFL team

Former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman cut by NFL team

The Seattle Seahawks cut Wayne Gallman from their practice squad on Thursday to sign wide receiver Jaylen Smith.

Gallman signed with the Seahawks earlier this month.

Gallman was on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad for over a month already recently.

He had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons and also was with the San Francisco 49ers through training camp in 2021.

Before that, he played four seasons with the New York Giants and scored 11 touchdowns there after a fourth-round draft selection in 2017.

Gallman tallied 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) over three seasons at Clemson before a fourth-round NFL draft selection by the Giants.

There are four weeks left in the NFL season.