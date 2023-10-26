|
Former Clemson DB K'Von Wallace lands with Titans
K'Von Wallace is headed to the AFC.
After a release from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, Wallace landed with the Tennessee Titans after their waiver claim was awarded. Making five starts in seven games, Wallace has logged 34 solo tackles and an interception this season, with a 70.1 passer rating allowed over 400+ snaps. Wallace played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles with seven starts over 45 games. He has 74 career solo tackles. Wallace was picked in the fourth round by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL draft after a standout Clemson career. He joins former Clemson Tiger DeAndre Hopkins in Tennessee. The Titans host Atlanta this Sunday at 1 p.m. The #Ttians claimed S K'Von Wallace off waivers from the Cardinals and placed DL Taylor Stallworth on IR. Wallace started in five of his seven appearances with Arizona this season.
