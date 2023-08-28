CLEMSON in the NFL

Tee Higgins is projected to total another 1,000-yard season by ESPN. (Photo: Jamie Germano / USATODAY)
Clemson pros land in ESPN's 2023 NFL Top 100 ranking
by - 2023 Aug 28, Mon 16:35

ESPN projected out the Top 100 players for the 2023 NFL season, and that featured several Clemson pros.

Going into Year 3, Trevor Lawrence leads the Clemson contingent at No. 28 overall.

"Lawrence is in his second season in coach Doug Pederson's offense and has had more input this offseason in shaping how it looks. Not only does Lawrence have all his playmakers back from last season -- when the unit ranked 10th in scoring and yards per game -- but the Jaguars have added wide receiver Calvin Ridley," ESPN's Michael DiRocco said

His regular season projected numbers are 3,895 passing yards, 26 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, plus 305 rushing yards and four rushing scores.

2022 NFL All-Pro pick and New York Giants interior defender Dexter Lawrence is No. 48.

"(Lawrence) is a premiere player and probably needs to get more recognition for his ability. Talking with our interior three, they think he's one of the top guys in the league for sure. And he played really well for them," New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said, per ESPN.

They pick 72 tackles and six sacks for Lawrence.

Cincinnati's Tee Higgins is next at No. 59, who is projected to have another 1,000-yard receiving season (1,048) with seven touchdowns in 81 catches.

Atlanta cornerback AJ Terrell is ranked 83rd, who is projected to tally 70 tackles and two interceptions.

"Terrell has been the Falcons' top corner for years now and remains one of the league's top defensive backs. He took a little dip last season, in part because he played a little more man coverage than he had in the past, combined with Atlanta's continued pass-rushing struggles," said ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Miami's Christian Wilkins rounds out the group at No. 98.

"Christian's a dawg. We need him. We need him to win," said Miami offensive tackle Terron Armstead, per ESPN. "There's no question. So he knows what he needs to be ready, to be prepared. He practices and plays harder than anybody I've ever seen. You never worry about a guy like him. We need him."

Wilkins is projected to total 88 tackles and five sacks.

Top Clemson News of the Week