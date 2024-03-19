Clemson pro WR signing with AFC team

BREAKING

Clemson pro WR Mike Williams signing with AFC team
Mike Williams is heading to the East Coast.

Williams is signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the New York Jets, joining former teammate John Simpson there.

Williams looks to make the shorter deal payoff after suffering a torn ACL three games into last season.

Williams was picked No. 7 overall by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL draft, and he had best season was shortly before a three-year extension with the team, tallying 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2021 campaign.

The S.C. native has 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns at the NFL level over 88 games.

