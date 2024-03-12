Clemson pro lineman signing with AFC team

CLEMSON in the NFL

John Simpson is set to play for a third AFC team, signing a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Jets. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan / USATODAY)

After emerging in a fresh start in Baltimore last year, a Clemson pro is staying in the AFC with a new team.

Offensive lineman John Simpson is signing with the New York Jets for a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, per his agent.

Simpson emerged as an every-game starter last year in Baltimore after sticking with the team from a practice-squad signing in the 2022 season.

He joined the Ravens after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders that 2022 campaign. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2020 and played in 36 games with 22 starts for the Raiders.

Simpson started all 19 games for Baltimore at left guard last season.

He was a 2019 consensus All-American and a first-team selection of the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and WCFF. The Charleston native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his Clemson career.

