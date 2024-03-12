Clemson pro lineman signing with AFC team

|
Clemson pro lineman John Simpson signing with AFC team
After emerging in a fresh start in Baltimore last year, a Clemson pro is staying in the AFC with a new team.
Offensive lineman John Simpson is signing with the New York Jets for a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, per his agent. Simpson emerged as an every-game starter last year in Baltimore after sticking with the team from a practice-squad signing in the 2022 season. He joined the Ravens after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders that 2022 campaign. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2020 and played in 36 games with 22 starts for the Raiders. Simpson started all 19 games for Baltimore at left guard last season. He was a 2019 consensus All-American and a first-team selection of the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and WCFF. The Charleston native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his Clemson career. Help for Aaron Rodgers: Veteran OL John Simpson is signing with the #Jets on a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, per his agent @KyleStrongin with @RangeSportsRMP. God is good! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/J1fuVs4dEy
Simpson started all 19 games last season for Baltimore at left guard, where he’s expected to play in New York. pic.twitter.com/6BNXbhmVMR
Offensive lineman John Simpson is signing with the New York Jets for a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, per his agent.
Simpson emerged as an every-game starter last year in Baltimore after sticking with the team from a practice-squad signing in the 2022 season.
He joined the Ravens after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders that 2022 campaign. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2020 and played in 36 games with 22 starts for the Raiders.
Simpson started all 19 games for Baltimore at left guard last season.
He was a 2019 consensus All-American and a first-team selection of the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and WCFF. The Charleston native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his Clemson career.
Help for Aaron Rodgers: Veteran OL John Simpson is signing with the #Jets on a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, per his agent @KyleStrongin with @RangeSportsRMP.
God is good! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/J1fuVs4dEy— John Simpson (@_JohnSimpson) March 12, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now