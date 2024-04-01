Clemson pro led the NFL in performance bonuses last season

Former Clemson lineman John Simpson earned nearly a million in bonuses ($974,613), per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after signing as a free agent with Baltimore and starting every game as an offensive guard.

The next-nearest was Philly DB Reed Blankenship, at $923,059.

Simpson turned the successful season into a two-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $18 million.

He joined the Ravens with the practice squad after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him in the 2022 campaign. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2020 and played in 36 games with 22 starts for the Raiders. He started in 19 games with Baltimore last year.

Simpson was a 2019 consensus All-American and a first-team selection of the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and WCFF. The Charleston native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his Clemson career.