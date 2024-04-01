Clemson pro led the NFL in performance bonuses last season

|
Clemson pro John Simpson led the NFL in performance bonuses last season
A Clemson pro led all NFL players in performance bonuses last season.
Former Clemson lineman John Simpson earned nearly a million in bonuses ($974,613), per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after signing as a free agent with Baltimore and starting every game as an offensive guard. The next-nearest was Philly DB Reed Blankenship, at $923,059. Simpson turned the successful season into a two-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $18 million. He joined the Ravens with the practice squad after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him in the 2022 campaign. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2020 and played in 36 games with 22 starts for the Raiders. He started in 19 games with Baltimore last year. Simpson was a 2019 consensus All-American and a first-team selection of the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and WCFF. The Charleston native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his Clemson career. Former Ravens and current Jets guard John Simpson led all NFL players last season by receiving an extra $974,613 in performance-based pay. The top earners that were announced today: pic.twitter.com/5AIyTKqR9R
Former Clemson lineman John Simpson earned nearly a million in bonuses ($974,613), per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after signing as a free agent with Baltimore and starting every game as an offensive guard.
The next-nearest was Philly DB Reed Blankenship, at $923,059.
Simpson turned the successful season into a two-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $18 million.
He joined the Ravens with the practice squad after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him in the 2022 campaign. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2020 and played in 36 games with 22 starts for the Raiders. He started in 19 games with Baltimore last year.
Simpson was a 2019 consensus All-American and a first-team selection of the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and WCFF. The Charleston native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his Clemson career.
Former Ravens and current Jets guard John Simpson led all NFL players last season by receiving an extra $974,613 in performance-based pay. The top earners that were announced today: pic.twitter.com/5AIyTKqR9R— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now