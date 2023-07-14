Clemson pro defenders make NFL's top players list in ESPN survey

ESPN+ surveyed NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to compile the ten best players at each position, where a number of Clemson defenders made the lists ($). In the defensive tackle group, Dexter Lawrence leads the way at No. 6 in the vote, but ESPN's writeup did offer an anonymous concern: Lawrence has had an impressive seven months. He capped off a 7.5-sack season by helping lead the Giants to the playoffs and a wild-card win in Minnesota. In May, he landed a four-year, $90-million extension with the club. "Flat-out dominant run defender," an NFC executive said. "He can create for himself or others. Can overwhelm. If your center isn't a top-level guy, he will dominate him. Sack production isn't elite but he was better last year." Lawrence's 43 pressures ranked second among defensive tackles last year, behind Jones. That's more pressures than Lawrence had in 2020 and 2021 combined (42). "Now that he has the contract, I'm curious if he keeps up the same level of play," an AFC executive said. "I thought his intensity would come and go a bit coming out of college." Dexter Lawrence vs Quinton Nelson



There used to be a time Nelson destroyed anyone he was lined up against... pic.twitter.com/3tLdOzTEma — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023 Miami's Christian Wilkins appears to have just missed the Top 10 there, listed first among the honorable mentions. "Wilkins led all defensive tackles in defensive stops (79) and stuffs (20) last season. 'Complete player: versatile, rugged, tough, high motor,' a high-ranking NFL official said. "He was their best defensive player when we played them," said ESPN's writeup. DJ Reader (Cincinnati) and Grady Jarrett (Atlanta) also received votes at defensive tackle. Atlanta's AJ Terrell made the Top 10 at cornerback (10): Many evaluators agree Terrell is a major talent who will one day be in the top five. That didn't happen in this year's survey, with a small dip in the rankings despite his posting 32 pass breakups since entering the league in 2020. "Very well-rounded," an NFL personnel man said. "Just a really good player who checks all the boxes. Can play press-man or zone, good feet, smooth." Terrell's coverage stats were not good last year. On 72 targets as the nearest defender, he allowed 41 receptions for 521 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. But the lack of a steady Falcons pass rush last year left corners in tough spots. And Terrell improved as the year progressed as he was asked to cover in man or zone. AJ Terrell shuts down the curl route to rookie Chris Olave @ajterrell_8 pic.twitter.com/lhKuErLFHl — London/Ebiketie Breakout ‘23 (@DiehardFalcFan) July 13, 2023 Dallas' Jayron Kearse was in the also receiving votes category at safety as well.

