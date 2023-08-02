Clemson pro signs with Indianapolis Colts

Rodgers was announced as signing with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

He was released recently by the Houston Texans in what he called an "amicable parting," seeking a better spot to land on a 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

"I appreciate the Texans organization and my time in Houston," Rodgers said. "Thank you to Nick and Coach Ryans for working with me to come to this amicable parting. I wish them nothing but the best this season, and am excited for my football future. Thank you."

Rodgers caught his first career NFL touchdown pass last December and logged six total games with the Texans, tallying 12 catches for 154 yards.

The 2021 Green Bay Packers third-round NFL draft selection made his first impact as a kick returner with 40 punt returns and 17 kick returns for 625 total yards, but five fumbles in 10 Packers games last season led to his exit in Green Bay.

Rodgers concluded his Clemson career with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns in 1,901 snaps over 55 career games (37 starts), working his way back from a torn knee ligament at one point. He was also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.), including a punt return touchdown.

He was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2020 and a first-team All-ACC pick with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven scores.

The Colts open NFL preseason play at Buffalo on August 12 (1 p.m. start).