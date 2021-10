WATCH: Mike Norvell reacts to loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media following his team's 30-20 road loss to Clemson on Saturday.

"We have to continue to grow, we have to continue to learn," Novell said. "But our guys, they showed tremendous heart. Tremendous fight. I am proud of this football team, but we have to play cleaner there at the end. At the end of the day, it is very disappointing."