WATCH: Kelly Bryant scores rushing touchdown and goes swimming
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 9, Thu 11:47
Bryant has been playing well in the Fan Controlled League
Bryant has been playing well in the Fan Controlled League

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been impressive this season in the 7-on-7 Fan Controlled Football league which allows fans the ability to call the plays.

Bryant had 123 total yards and three touchdowns in the Zappers' recent 50-24 win.

On one read zone play, he celebrated by swimming and acting like he was surfing after scoring a rushing touchdown.

After an 0-4 start (with Terrell Owens), the Zappers have been on a roll and will now play in the championship game.

"We had a really good week of practice and it shows as we put it together on both sides of the ball," Bryant said after the game.

For the season, Bryant has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for a team-high 234 passing yards and 146 rushing yards.

Check out the touchdown and the fun celebration below:

Bryant talking about his performance after the win:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson Vlog tours O-line coach Thomas Austin's office
WATCH: Clemson Vlog tours O-line coach Thomas Austin's office
Clemson's Max Wagner named finalist for national POY award
Clemson's Max Wagner named finalist for national POY award
WATCH: Kelly Bryant scores rushing touchdown and goes swimming
WATCH: Kelly Bryant scores rushing touchdown and goes swimming
Sammy Watkins on chance with Packers: 'My back is against the wall'
Sammy Watkins on chance with Packers: 'My back is against the wall'
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest