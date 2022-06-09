WATCH: Kelly Bryant scores rushing touchdown and goes swimming

Tony Crumpton

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been impressive this season in the 7-on-7 Fan Controlled Football league which allows fans the ability to call the plays.

Bryant had 123 total yards and three touchdowns in the Zappers' recent 50-24 win.

On one read zone play, he celebrated by swimming and acting like he was surfing after scoring a rushing touchdown.

After an 0-4 start (with Terrell Owens), the Zappers have been on a roll and will now play in the championship game.

"We had a really good week of practice and it shows as we put it together on both sides of the ball," Bryant said after the game.

For the season, Bryant has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for a team-high 234 passing yards and 146 rushing yards.

Check out the touchdown and the fun celebration below:

Big time players make big time plays.



QB Kelly Bryant gives @FCFZappers the 14-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/nsF1TJrgaf — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 5, 2022

Bryant talking about his performance after the win:

From 0-4 to the Championship game.



Here's Kelly Bryant talking about his Zappers performance following this big win.@fubosports pic.twitter.com/JBbGrv5e6D — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 5, 2022